The number of people forcibly displaced from their homelands rose to nearly 120 million in 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations. For World Refugee Day, Ozarks at Large is highlighting the stories of some people who have resettled here - many fleeing war, conflict and instability in their home country.

Today we hear from Lucia Kilimali about her journey navigating the refugee process from the Congo to the United States.