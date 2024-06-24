Artist roundtable for Fenix Art Gallery's 2024 'Transfigure' exhibit

"Transfigure" is a reoccurring exhibition at the Fenix Art Gallery on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. The show is meant to display a series of events that explore the multifaceted journey of queer metamorphosis, and seeks to illuminate the boundless potential of self-discovery, resilience, and authenticity within queer communities. The exhibition is curated by Amber Imrie, non-binary artist, curator and Arkansas native.

Sophia Nourani recently hosted a roundtable with some of the displayed artists, discussing inspirations and motivations behind their work. This piece is an excerpt of the discussion between Nourani and artists Sandrine Schaefer, Josh Oldham, Arden Carlson and Pat Hennon.

The exhibit is open to the public until July 14.