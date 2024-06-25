© 2024 KUAF
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

KUAF's Song(s) of the Summer

By Emerson Alexander,
Rachel BernsteinCaleb BurkholderDaniel CaruthLuke DumpertPete HartmanKyle KellamsMatthew MooreSophia NouraniJack TravisRyan Versey
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:20 PM CDT
Sophia Nourani
/
kuaf

"I know it's officially summer when I hear THIS song." That's the prompt given to the KUAF staff, and they delivered. Here's a rundown of those selections:

Smooth
Santana (feat. Rob Thomas)

"This song just reminds me of 100° July heat, sunburns, and being in the back of my mom's Ford Explorer."

Daniel Caruth, Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large

Dead Roots Stirring
Elder

"What says summer more than cutting the grass and listening to some sweet psychedelic rock?"
Wai-Kay Carenbauer, Technical Director

Paper Planes
M.I.A.

"Nothing beats hanging out near a body of water singing Paper Planes with your friends."
Jack Travis, Digital Content Manager

Push Th' Little Daisies
Ween

"It reminds me of the way summer felt as a young adult: the fully feral nonsense of early 20s summertime."
Rachel Bernstein, Spot Producer

The Magnificent Seven
The Clash

"It sounded completely different, and it was the perfect summer wake-up song."
Kyle Kellams, News Director

Spill The Wine
Eric Burdon, War

"I heard it a lot last summer, and it was one of the best summers of my life."
Caleb Burkholder, Spot Producer

Slide
Calvin Harris (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

"I distinctly getting my driver's license in 2017 when this song came out, and during that summer, all I did was drive around by myself and play it."
Sophia Nourani, Program and Podcast Producer

"It always takes me back to the West Coast, carne asada, cold beverages, and chilling with the family."
Emerson Alexander, Listening Lab coordinator

Deep Blue Sea
Art Lown

"It reminds me of hiking, going to watering holes, and ultimately just chilling with my best friends."
Luke Dumpert, Spot Producer

One Headlight
The Wallflowers

"Me and 'Spinderella,' put it all together, we can drive it home with one headlight."
Matthew Moore, Senior Producer for Ozarks at Large

Lose My Mind
Jeezy (feat. Plies)

"Usually the DJ would wait until 12:45 to play the iconic line in the song."
Ryan Versey, Underwriting Director

Summer Nights
Van Halen

"I'm going to be very generic, what a surprise ... it also has one of the better guitar solos by the late Eddie Van Halen."
Pete Hartman, Operations Manager

