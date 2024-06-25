KUAF's Song(s) of the Summer

"I know it's officially summer when I hear THIS song." That's the prompt given to the KUAF staff, and they delivered. Here's a rundown of those selections:

Smooth

Santana (feat. Rob Thomas)

"This song just reminds me of 100° July heat, sunburns, and being in the back of my mom's Ford Explorer."

Daniel Caruth, Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large

Dead Roots Stirring

Elder

"What says summer more than cutting the grass and listening to some sweet psychedelic rock?"

Wai-Kay Carenbauer, Technical Director

Paper Planes

M.I.A.

"Nothing beats hanging out near a body of water singing Paper Planes with your friends."

Jack Travis, Digital Content Manager

Push Th' Little Daisies

Ween

"It reminds me of the way summer felt as a young adult: the fully feral nonsense of early 20s summertime."

Rachel Bernstein, Spot Producer

The Magnificent Seven

The Clash

"It sounded completely different, and it was the perfect summer wake-up song."

Kyle Kellams, News Director

Spill The Wine

Eric Burdon, War

"I heard it a lot last summer, and it was one of the best summers of my life."

Caleb Burkholder, Spot Producer

Slide

Calvin Harris (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

"I distinctly getting my driver's license in 2017 when this song came out, and during that summer, all I did was drive around by myself and play it."

Sophia Nourani, Program and Podcast Producer

"It always takes me back to the West Coast, carne asada, cold beverages, and chilling with the family."

Emerson Alexander, Listening Lab coordinator

Deep Blue Sea

Art Lown

"It reminds me of hiking, going to watering holes, and ultimately just chilling with my best friends."

Luke Dumpert, Spot Producer

One Headlight

The Wallflowers

"Me and 'Spinderella,' put it all together, we can drive it home with one headlight."

Matthew Moore, Senior Producer for Ozarks at Large

Lose My Mind

Jeezy (feat. Plies)

"Usually the DJ would wait until 12:45 to play the iconic line in the song."

Ryan Versey, Underwriting Director

Summer Nights

Van Halen

"I'm going to be very generic, what a surprise ... it also has one of the better guitar solos by the late Eddie Van Halen."

Pete Hartman, Operations Manager