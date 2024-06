It’s no secret: Bentonville is continuing to grow and expand. Part of that growth and expansion is very visible right now, with construction being done on the Square, which will make one section of it only accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. All that, plus the award-winning farmer’s market and the monthly summer block parties, provide plenty of opportunities for connections. Ozarks at Large’s Mackyna Parsons takes us there.

