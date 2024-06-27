New biography considers John Quincy Adams 'a man for the whole people'

John Quincy Adams was perhaps best known as the first son of a U.S. President to also serve as U.S. President. And that may be the only thing you know about him as a person. But over the course of more than 700 pages, Randall Woods lays out a biography of the former secretary of state and president as a whole person, not just a list of accomplishments. Woods is a distinguished professor of history at the University of Arkansas and the author of John Quincy Adams: A Man for the Whole People. You can hear him discuss the book in person Friday evening from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. in the Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library.