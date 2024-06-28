© 2024 KUAF
Construction sector in Arkansas is thriving, Fort Smith Visitors Center on the move

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Tilley
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:19 PM CDT
KUAF

Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss the latest Compass Report and the state's growth in construction and hospitality. Plus, Fianna Hills Country Club is set for redevelopment into an active lifestyle community, though progress has been slow. Plus, the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau is relocating to a more central downtown location, enabling the full restoration of the historic Miss Laura's Social Club.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
