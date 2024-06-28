Construction sector in Arkansas is thriving, Fort Smith Visitors Center on the move
Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss the latest Compass Report and the state's growth in construction and hospitality. Plus, Fianna Hills Country Club is set for redevelopment into an active lifestyle community, though progress has been slow. Plus, the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau is relocating to a more central downtown location, enabling the full restoration of the historic Miss Laura's Social Club.