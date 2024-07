Tomorrow, July 11, the Women of the Ozarks collaborative art show will host an opening reception at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers. The show is part of a six-artist, five-city, eight-month tour of the art. Co-founding artists Claire Pongonis and Tram Colwin visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio this week to talk with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about what an art collaborative can achieve.

