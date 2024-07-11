© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: On the Nature of Light

By Lia Uribe
Published July 11, 2024 at 1:16 PM CDT

Today in Sound Perimeter, light was our common thread. Light that helps us reflect, light that helps us see ourselves, light that unveils love and makes us dance. Artists featured include Max Ritcher, Jocelyn Hagen and Juanes. Juanes will be performing at JJ's Live in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 23rd, 2024. Click here for tickets.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    Sound Perimeter: I Shall Not Be Moved
    Lia Uribe
    Today's "Sound Perimeter" celebrates the richness and variety of African American music, featuring pieces and composers who have profoundly influenced American music and captivated audiences around the globe.
  • Arts and Culture
    Sound Perimeter: More Violin
    Lia Uribe
    Today's "Sound Perimeter" explores the violin, with its rich history and expressive range. Performances by Julia Fischer, Benjamin Beilman and Jaylon Black.
  • Arts and Culture
    Sound Perimeter: Motherly Love
    Lia Uribe
    Today's "Sound Perimeter" features music inspired by motherly love and celebrated mothers and maternal figures honoring their presence and holding space for them through music. Music by American composer and pianist Amy Beach (interpreted by Lili Tobias), as well as Mary Phillips and pianist J.J. Penna interpreting Charles Ives. Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch and Alison Krauss are also featured.