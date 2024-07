A day on the lake is a classic summer activity in Arkansas. With so many public-use lakes across the state, there are countless opportunities for fun. But natural bodies of water can be dangerous if people don’t take the correct precautions. Lifejackets might be the first thing that comes to your mind regarding lake safety, but as Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reports, swimmers in any natural body of water should remain aware of microbial threats as well.

