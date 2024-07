Many yarn stores in Arkansas, including two in northwest Arkansas, will participate in the 2024 Arkansas Yarn Crawl. Beginning tomorrow, we have nine days to visit all eight stores, and nine days may be enough to travel from Fayetteville to Paragould to Malvern to Hot Springs and beyond. Yesterday, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited with the owners of the two Fayetteville yarn store participants.

Listen • 4:48