Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Ozark Mountain Daredevils final tour, a chat with Mike 'Supe' Granda

By Sophia Nourani
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:08 PM CDT
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
/
theozarkmountaindaredevils.com

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are embarking on their final tour, named after their 1974 album, "When it Shines". Next year, the band will retire from touring altogether. Sophia Nourani speaks with bassist Mike “Supe” Granda on how it feels to reflect on over fifty years of performing live.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will be performing at the Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, taking place September 5-7. For more information on other tour dates, or to find Mike’s written work on the band, you can visit their website.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsLocal MusicEureka Springs
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
