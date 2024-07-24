Ozark Mountain Daredevils final tour, a chat with Mike 'Supe' Granda

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are embarking on their final tour, named after their 1974 album, "When it Shines". Next year, the band will retire from touring altogether. Sophia Nourani speaks with bassist Mike “Supe” Granda on how it feels to reflect on over fifty years of performing live.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will be performing at the Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, taking place September 5-7. For more information on other tour dates, or to find Mike’s written work on the band, you can visit their website.