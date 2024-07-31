© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Bella Vista launches rebrand, reflecting the city's past and future

By Sophia Nourani
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:03 PM CDT
City of Bella Vista

The city of Bella Vista is debuting a rebranding campaign to reflect the city’s natural beauty and forthcoming development. The city is the youngest in the northwest Arkansas region – an incorporated city since only 2007 – and the brand’s new design is meant to depict Bella Vista’s past and vision for the future. Sophia Nourani reports.

To look at Bella Vista’s rebranding and learn more about current development efforts, you can visit the city’s website.

Bella Vista
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
