Bella Vista launches rebrand, reflecting the city's past and future

The city of Bella Vista is debuting a rebranding campaign to reflect the city’s natural beauty and forthcoming development. The city is the youngest in the northwest Arkansas region – an incorporated city since only 2007 – and the brand’s new design is meant to depict Bella Vista’s past and vision for the future. Sophia Nourani reports.

To look at Bella Vista’s rebranding and learn more about current development efforts, you can visit the city’s website.