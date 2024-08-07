© 2024 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Visiting a Walmart childcare center, looking forward to 'Hamilton'

By Pete Hartman,
Kyle KellamsJasper LoganMatthew Moore
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT
KUAF

On today's show, we explore a new childcare facility that is up and running on the Walmart Home Office campus. Also, the new national tour of "Hamilton" will launch from Fayetteville. Plus, one musician goes from Springdale to the New World Symphony.

Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Jasper Logan
Jasper Logan is KUAF's community engagement manger.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
