Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

A conversation with Nobel laureate, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

By Laurence Hare,
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:49 PM CDT

In this excerpt from the latest KUAF and Arkansas Global Changemakers podcast Points of Departure, Laurence and Rogelio revisit a discussion from 2021 they facilitated with economist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus. This week, Yunus was made the interim prime minister of Bangladesh after widespread protests across the country ousted the former leader Sheikh Hasina.

We get some context on the politics from Laurence and Rogelio and hear how Yunus developed the concept of microcredit - a way to give people in poverty access to capital. We'll also hear from Yunus on topics like wealth inequality, climate change, COVID-19 and his own ties to Arkansas.

You can listen to the full episode here.

Ozarks at Large Points of Departure
Laurence Hare
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
  • Points of Departure
    Arkansas Global Changemakers presents, with KUAF, the podcast Points of Departure, an extension of their work connecting people from around the world to each other to discuss possible solutions for local manifestations of global problems.
  • KUAF Podcast Stream
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Bolstering Fayetteville's ecosystems, speaking with Bangladesh's interim leader
    Rogelio Garcia Contreras
    On today's show, the city of Fayetteville is beginning to implement its climate action plan. Also, Points of Departure features a conversation with Muhammed Yunus, the man behind microloans who is now serving as an interim leader in Bangladesh. Plus, the Doula Alliance of Arkansas wants to have better maternal health outcomes in Arkansas.