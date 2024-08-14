A conversation with Nobel laureate, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

In this excerpt from the latest KUAF and Arkansas Global Changemakers podcast Points of Departure, Laurence and Rogelio revisit a discussion from 2021 they facilitated with economist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus. This week, Yunus was made the interim prime minister of Bangladesh after widespread protests across the country ousted the former leader Sheikh Hasina.

We get some context on the politics from Laurence and Rogelio and hear how Yunus developed the concept of microcredit - a way to give people in poverty access to capital. We'll also hear from Yunus on topics like wealth inequality, climate change, COVID-19 and his own ties to Arkansas.

You can listen to the full episode here.

