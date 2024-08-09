Podcast Special: Archive conversation with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

In this special episode of Points of Departure, Laurence and Rogelio revisit a discussion from 2021 they facilitated with economist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus. This week, Yunus was made the interim prime minister of Bangladesh after widespread protests across the country ousted the former leader Sheikh Hasina.

We get some context on the politics from Laurence and Rogelio and hear how Yunus developed the concept of microcredit - a way to give people in poverty access to capital. We'll also hear from Yunus on topics like wealth inequality, climate change, COVID-19 and his own ties to Arkansas.

Laurence and Rogelio with Yunus at the Global Social Business Summit in 2019.