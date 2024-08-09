© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Points of Departure

Podcast Special: Archive conversation with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

By Laurence Hare,
Rogelio Garcia ContrerasDaniel Caruth
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:16 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
courtesy
/
Wikimedia Commons

In this special episode of Points of Departure, Laurence and Rogelio revisit a discussion from 2021 they facilitated with economist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus. This week, Yunus was made the interim prime minister of Bangladesh after widespread protests across the country ousted the former leader Sheikh Hasina.
We get some context on the politics from Laurence and Rogelio and hear how Yunus developed the concept of microcredit - a way to give people in poverty access to capital. We'll also hear from Yunus on topics like wealth inequality, climate change, COVID-19 and his own ties to Arkansas.

Laurence and Rogelio with Yunus at the Global Social Business Summit in 2019.
Laurence and Rogelio with Yunus at the Global Social Business Summit in 2019.

Tags
Points of Departure Season 4 Points of DeparturePodcast
Laurence Hare
See stories by Laurence Hare
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
See stories by Rogelio Garcia Contreras
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Daniel Caruth