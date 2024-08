Chocolate’s history chocolate can be traced back to ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, particularly the Olmec, Maya, and Aztec cultures. These civilizations cultivated and consumed cacao beans, the primary ingredient in chocolate. Chocolate has been an inspiration to many artists, including the composerswe highlight today in Sound Perimeter: Piotr Ilych Tchaikovsky, Stacy Garrop, and Juan Carlos Guio. Find out more about our composers and performers:Stacy GarropJoseph LulloffIrene Gomnez

