© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A Little Rock doctor in Gaza, NWA chef represents U.S. in WorldSkills

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle KellamsMatthew MooreMaggie RyanJack TravisRandy Wilburn
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:43 AM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, a Little Rock-based physician recounts the devastation he witnessed on a medical mission trip to Gaza. Also, the Small Business Administration is setting up shop in western Benton County. Plus, we learn how a chef prepares for an international culinary competition.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large HealthInternational reliefFoodDisaster reliefTornadoI Am Northwest ArkansasThe Other WayEducationDocumentary
Stay Connected
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette</i>.
See stories by Becca Martin Brown
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Maggie Ryan
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Jack Travis
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of I Am Northwest Arkansas.
See stories by Randy Wilburn
Related Content