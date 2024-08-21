Touching base on college enrollment, DJ SH33P's unexpected path to DJing

On today's show, college classes are starting back up, with enrollment holding firm at institutions across the region. Also, we learn the "Queer South" zine wants to uplift and empower queer Southern voices. Plus, northwest Arkansas-based DJ SH33P is ready to perform on a big stage.

