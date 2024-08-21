© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Touching base on college enrollment, DJ SH33P's unexpected path to DJing

By Caleb Burkholder,
Irvin CamachoKyle KellamsMatthew MooreSophia Nourani
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:06 PM CDT
On today's show, college classes are starting back up, with enrollment holding firm at institutions across the region. Also, we learn the "Queer South" zine wants to uplift and empower queer Southern voices. Plus, northwest Arkansas-based DJ SH33P is ready to perform on a big stage.

Caleb Burkholder
Caleb works at both KUAF and KXUA, the student-led radio station on the University of Arkansas campus.
Irvin Camacho
Irvin Camacho is the host of the District 3 Podcast.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
