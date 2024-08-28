© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Elder's Nicholas DiSalvo on vinyl release, solo project: 'delving'

By Sophia Nourani
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:40 AM CDT
Elder
/
Courtesy

Elder's Nicholas DiSalvo discusses the band's latest vinyl release with BBC Live, as well as his solo musical project, delving, with Sophia Nourani. DiSalvo operates both projects remotely from Berlin, Germany, but his music reaches an international audience.

For more on Elder and Nicholas DiSalvo, you can visit the band's website. You can find their work wherever you listen to music.

Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsMusic
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
