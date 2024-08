Elder's Nicholas DiSalvo on vinyl release, solo project: 'delving'

Elder's Nicholas DiSalvo discusses the band's latest vinyl release with BBC Live, as well as his solo musical project, delving, with Sophia Nourani. DiSalvo operates both projects remotely from Berlin, Germany, but his music reaches an international audience.

For more on Elder and Nicholas DiSalvo, you can visit the band's website. You can find their work wherever you listen to music.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!