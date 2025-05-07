KUAF Live Sessions

-
Moonsong is a psychedelic project formed by Fayetteville raised multi-instrumentalist and producer Cody Nielsen. Now based in New York City, Cody filters a plethora of styles through a blend of time and key changes, forming a unique sound.
-
Sophia Nourani speaks with Fayetteville pop-rock band Idle Valley on how the band came together, their musical influences and their favorite sandwich shop on Dickson Street.
-
Elder's Nicholas DiSalvo discusses the band's latest vinyl release with BBC Live, as well as his solo musical project, delving, with Sophia Nourani.
-
KUAF Public Radio and Fayetteville Public Television have joined together to create a multimedia series of "Live Sessions". These sessions both film and record songs and conversations with local and traveling musicians. Today’s excerpt features Deadbird, an Arkansas punk band.
-
KUAF Public Radio and Fayetteville Public Television have begun a new multimedia series of "Live Sessions". These sessions both film and record songs and conversations with local and traveling musicians. Today’s excerpt features Stepmom, an “orchestral dream punk” band based out of Oklahoma City.
-
Baroness is a heavy metal band, originally from Savannah, Georgia, performing at The Hall in Little Rock on Monday night. Sophia Nourani speaks with members John Baizley and Gina Gleason about the band’s newest album, "Stone."