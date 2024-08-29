© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

New tech helps Walmart reduce food waste, library employees seek better pay

By Daniel Caruth,
Kyle KellamsMatthew MooreSophia NouraniJack TravisLia Uribe
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:34 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, Walmart and their new technology to reduce food waste. Also, Fayetteville Public Library employees are unhappy about pay disparity. Plus, Lia Uribe brings us a new Sound Perimeter with music inspired by mountains.

Ozarks at Large WalmartFayetteville Public LibraryNWA Business JournalI Am Northwest ArkansasEureka SpringsSound Perimeter
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
