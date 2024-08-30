Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2024 draws bands from across state

For the second year in a row, NPR member stations across Arkansas have collaborated to highlight some of the best submissions from the Natural State with a concert in Little Rock on Oct. 5. Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani spoke with Grace Zafasi, membership director for Little Rock Public Radio, about the significance of the Tiny Desk Contest 2024 Arkansas Showcase.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!