Sophia Nourani speaks with local musician and artist Rumwolf, one of many who submitted an entry to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. The Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023 draws inspiration from the renowned NPR Tiny Desk Contest, and it is a celebration of homegrown musical talents.
Robert Bishop speaks with local musician Sun Son, one of many artists who submitted an entry to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. The Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023 draws inspiration from the renowned NPR Tiny Desk Contest, and it is a celebration of homegrown musical talents.