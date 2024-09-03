Civic engagement from a newly minted citizen

Late last month, the winner of the "I Voted" sticker competition in Washington County was announced. Two of the six finalists were fourth graders, including the eventual winner. The other fourth grader was Avery Cummings, who just became a U.S. citizen this summer. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Avery and her mother, Coleen Cummings, about becoming citizens, her sticker design and more.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!