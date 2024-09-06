© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Balance: The purpose of protein

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:06 PM CDT
Ozarks at Large continues our examination of a balanced approach to diet, exercise, and life with a discussion about protein. As always, the guides for these discussions that we call Balance are Jaime Baum, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas’ Department of Food Science and director of the Center for Human Nutrition and Erin Howie, an associate professor in exercise science in the UofA Department of Human Health, Performance and Recreation.

Tags
Ozarks at Large HealthFood
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
