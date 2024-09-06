Balance: The purpose of protein

Ozarks at Large continues our examination of a balanced approach to diet, exercise, and life with a discussion about protein. As always, the guides for these discussions that we call Balance are Jaime Baum, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas’ Department of Food Science and director of the Center for Human Nutrition and Erin Howie, an associate professor in exercise science in the UofA Department of Human Health, Performance and Recreation.

