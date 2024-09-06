© 2024 KUAF
Metro building permit values relatively low, motorcycle group to visit conference

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Tilley
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:05 PM CDT
KUAF

Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from around the Fort Smith area, such as a Fort Smith consent decree modification plan vote being tabled, a decrease in building permit values and a motorcycle group bringing conference dollars to Fort Smith.

Find these stories and more at Talk Business & Politics.

Ozarks at Large Fort SmithTalk Business & Politics
