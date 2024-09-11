Springdale Public Library issues limited-edition library cards
You will soon be able to receive new, limited library cards at the Springdale Public Library. Artist Zeke Pena designed the new cards and included exclusive, seasonally-themed artwork for Hispanic Heritage Month and Library Card Sign-Up Month. The library will issue 500 limited-edition cards. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams dropped into the library to talk with Nina Hodgson, the marketing director, about the card and the library.