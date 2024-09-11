© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Springdale Public Library issues limited-edition library cards

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:17 PM CDT
The Springdale Public Library's new, limited-edition library card.
You will soon be able to receive new, limited library cards at the Springdale Public Library. Artist Zeke Pena designed the new cards and included exclusive, seasonally-themed artwork for Hispanic Heritage Month and Library Card Sign-Up Month. The library will issue 500 limited-edition cards. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams dropped into the library to talk with Nina Hodgson, the marketing director, about the card and the library.

Ozarks at Large Public LibrariesSpringdale
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
