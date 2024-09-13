Exploring the 2024 Compass Report, metro economies continue to grow

Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from around the Fort Smith area, such as the 2024 Compass Report signaling economic growth, the effort to modify Fort Smith consent decree focusing low sewer rate hikes, the rising value of Fort Smith home sales and the Fort Smith CVB asking for local photos to create a mural.

Find these stories and more at Talk Business & Politics.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!