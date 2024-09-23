© 2025 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Improving Delta maternal health, Johnny Cash represents at U.S. Capitol

By Daniel Caruth,
Randy DixonKyle KellamsMatthew Moore
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:46 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, we learn how more than $2 million in grant funding will combat maternal and infant deaths in the Arkansas Delta. We also investigate work to restore bottomland hardwood forests across the state. Plus, the story behind the Johnny Cash statue at the U.S. Capitol Statuary.

Ozarks at Large UAMSMaternal HealthConservationPryor CenterJohnny CashCivic Engagement
