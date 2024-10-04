Mr. Orange in Little Rock for NPR Tiny Desk Contest Arkansas Showcase

For the second year in a row, NPR member stations across Arkansas have collaborated to highlight three national Tiny Desk submissions from the Natural State with a concert at The Hall in Little Rock on Oct. 5. Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani speaks with one of the selected bands, Mr. Orange, about how the northwest Arkansas based group came to be part of the performance.

The song featured in this interview is Too Much TV by Mr. Orange. Stay tuned for a filmed live performance and extended interview with the band, to air on our YouTube channel.