Pastor Clint Schnekloth, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, regularly offers book recommendations on Ozarks at Large. This time, he suggests “What We Remember Will Be Saved” by Stephanie Saldania, which focuses on displaced people and sharing their stories.

Saldania will be in Fayetteville Sunday to discuss the book at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited.