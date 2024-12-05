© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Report shows child labor violations increasing in Arkansas

By Daniel Caruth
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:57 PM CST
In November, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families released a study on the state of exploitative child labor practices. The study found a sharp jump in labor violations from 2020 to 2023 across the U.S. and in Arkansas - which rose from 460 to 1,685 incidents. The study highlights some high profile cases in the state and the implications of a 2023 law that removed a work permit for kids under 16. Peter Gess, AACF's economic policy director and the author of the study, explains the results and how policymakers and employers can help protect minors in the workforce.

Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeChildrenLaborArkansas Politics
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
