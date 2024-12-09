New partnership tries to make composting cool again

The City of Fayetteville is launching a new curbside food waste collection program. It will be a partnership with the city’s recycling and trash collection department and Ozark Compost and Swap. Faebyan Whittle is an environmental educator for the city, and Tina Flakowitz is the operations manager for Ozark Compost, they both joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the details of the program.

You can learn more about the pilot program here.