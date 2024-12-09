© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Enter the KUAF & Friends Holiday Giveaway! Click here for more.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

New partnership tries to make composting cool again

By Matthew Moore
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST
Courtesy
/
City of Fayetteville

The City of Fayetteville is launching a new curbside food waste collection program. It will be a partnership with the city’s recycling and trash collection department and Ozark Compost and Swap. Faebyan Whittle is an environmental educator for the city, and Tina Flakowitz is the operations manager for Ozark Compost, they both joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the details of the program.

You can learn more about the pilot program here.

Tags
Ozarks at Large CompostFayettevilleSustainability
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content