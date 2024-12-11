© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Enter the KUAF & Friends Holiday Giveaway! Click here for more.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

How social workers' presence affects police response, officer mental health

By Jack Travis
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:27 PM CST
Mark Plassmeyer and Kim Stauss
Contributed
/
University of Arkansas
Mark Plassmeyer and Kim Stauss

In 2021, the University of Arkansas School of Social Work partnered with the Fayetteville Police Department to pair officers with social workers trained to assist individuals experiencing mental health crises. Initially, the officers supported the establishment of the Crisis Intervention Response Team but had some reservations. Now that the co-response teams are fully operational, police officers say they believe the program benefits the community and aids them in fulfilling their duties.

The officers’ changing perspectives on the program were highlighted in the latest issue of the Journal of Police and Criminal Psychology. The article was authored by U of A social work professors Mark Plassmeyer and Kim Stauss, who helped launch the program and continue to collaborate with the Fayetteville Police Department on the co-response initiative. They spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis at the Carver Center for Public about their findings.

If you’re a student interested in learning more about police social work and crisis response, the lead social worker with the Crisis Intervention Response Team will teach Police, Social Work and Theory next semester at the U of A. Plassmeyer says he is happy to share more information. Reach him at mpplassm@uark.edu.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Mental HealthCriminal JusticeSocial WorkUniversity of ArkansasFayetteville Police
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content