Marshallese ensemble MARK Harmony sang the theme song for Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ in the studios of KUAF. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani interviews MARK Harmony, an eclectic band formed in 2018, about their group and the theme song.

You can find the full interview and performance on the Listening Lab website. The songs featured in this excerpt are "Oh Sweet Marshall Islands" and "Sunshine".