Fort Smith rejects outlawing homeless camps — Miss Laura's lives on
Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from this past week around the Arkansas River Valley, such as the Fort Smith Board rejecting an ordinance that would have banned homeless camps, a possible timeline for Ebbing National Air National Guard Base's planned pilot training center, the superintendent search plan for Fort Smith Schools and more.
