Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Fort Smith rejects outlawing homeless camps — Miss Laura's lives on

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Tilley
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST
KUAF

Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from this past week around the Arkansas River Valley, such as the Fort Smith Board rejecting an ordinance that would have banned homeless camps, a possible timeline for Ebbing National Air National Guard Base's planned pilot training center, the superintendent search plan for Fort Smith Schools and more.

Find these stories and more at Talk Business & Politics.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Michael Tilley
