Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Fostering civic education around the legislative process

By Matthew Moore
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:35 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Civic Action Network

We are less than a week from the start of the 2025 Arkansas legislative session beginning, and for some, this may be your first time paying close attention to state politics. If you’re not someone who has a detailed understanding of who serves on the House public health committee, what happens after a bill is passed, or even who your representative is, it’s never too late to learn. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Gail Choate, the executive director of Arkansas Civic Action Network. The nonpartisan group is hosting a handful of civic engagement workshops this winter in downtown Little Rock they’re calling Arkansans in Action.

Civic Engagement Arkansas General Assembly
