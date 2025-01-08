© 2025 KUAF
New report indicates that NWA wants more live music

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 8, 2025
The music scene in northwest Arkansas ebbs and flows. A new report from CACHE, a northwest Arkansas-based arts agency, indicates a strong desire for live music in the region. The Music Census uses data collected between May and June last year. There were more than 380 responses. Preston Poindexter, music and events liaison with CACHE for the project, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the census.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
