New report indicates that NWA wants more live music
The music scene in northwest Arkansas ebbs and flows. A new report from CACHE, a northwest Arkansas-based arts agency, indicates a strong desire for live music in the region. The Music Census uses data collected between May and June last year. There were more than 380 responses. Preston Poindexter, music and events liaison with CACHE for the project, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the census.