Warming shelters protect unhoused people while winter weather worsens

The Fayetteville C.R.E.W’s mission is to provide daytime and overnight shelter to unhoused individuals in and around the city during times of extreme winter weather. Led by 7hills Homeless Shelter and financially supported by the city of Fayetteville- this partnership is done in collaboration with Potter’s House, Genesis Church and the Salvation Army. When the temperatures reach a wind chill or a “feels-like” temperature of 15 degrees or less, the cold becomes dangerous and the crew springs into action.

The Jefferson Elementary shelter, located at the corner of College Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is currently open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., there are shuttles and buses provided to transport registered individuals to their assigned overnight shelter.

CEO of 7hills Becci Sisson said the shelters in Fayetteville are meant to be accessible to anyone and you can contact the 7hills daytime shelter directly if you need assistance getting somewhere safe.

There are also emergency shelters at the Salvation Army locations in Fort Smith and Bentonville. In Springdale, the Elmdale Baptist Church opens as an overnight shelter at 6:30 p.m.

The City of Little Rock's cold weather emergency shelter will be available each night this week until Friday, located at Dunbar Community Center at 1001 W. 16th St. in Little Rock. The shelter will be open nightly this week, at 6 p.m. and it will remain open until 9 a.m. each morning. And, depending on the severity of expected snowfall, the City of Little Rock may activate the emergency shelter as a 24-hour operation.

For a full list of emergency shelters in your area, you can visit the Arkansas Department of Public Safety’s website.