UofA professor studies bat-borne pathogens in Kenya, Rwanda
The pathological community never stops paying attention to and studying viruses worldwide. Kristian Forbes is an associate professor in disease ecology at the Fulbright College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Arkansas. He studies pathogens in wildlife and is especially interested in how those pathogens might jump from animals to humans, specifically from bats and rodents. Forbes has ongoing research in many countries, including Kenya and Rwanda, and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about his work last week.