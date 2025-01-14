© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

UofA professor studies bat-borne pathogens in Kenya, Rwanda

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:43 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Lincoln Park Zoo, University of Arkansas
Egyptian Fruit Bat

The pathological community never stops paying attention to and studying viruses worldwide. Kristian Forbes is an associate professor in disease ecology at the Fulbright College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Arkansas. He studies pathogens in wildlife and is especially interested in how those pathogens might jump from animals to humans, specifically from bats and rodents. Forbes has ongoing research in many countries, including Kenya and Rwanda, and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about his work last week.

Tags
Ozarks at Large HealthWildlife
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
