Ozarks at Large

UAMS recruits more doulas across Arkansas — John Mailander visits NWA

Published January 16, 2025 at 2:04 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

There are fewer than 50 trained doulas in Arkansas, and UAMS wants to double that number. On today's show, we hear about a new program covering the full cost of training for 80 doulas. Also, the Arkansas General Assembly continues at the State Capitol, and lawmakers are establishing their preferences for legislation. Plus, Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani speaks with the Ozark Mountain Music Festival's “Artist at Large” John Mailander.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthArkansas LegislatureArkansas General AssemblyHealthEureka SpringsTransportation
