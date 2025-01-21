© 2025 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Joe Swink or 'Swinky' connects NWA with local, regional musicians

By Sophia Nourani
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:55 PM CST
Contributed
/
stayswinky

Joe Swink, or “Swinky”, is a man of many trades. Artist, photographer and music promoter Joe uses his talents to uplift bands and musicians in and around the northwest Arkansas area. Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani recently sat with Joe to discuss his experience working in the local music industry in our region and his hopes for its future.

You can visit his website for more on Joe Swink and his work. Stay tuned for another conversation with The Earslips, a Tulsa-based punk band headlining Swinky’s next show at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville on Jan. 23.

Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsLocal MusicBentonville
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
