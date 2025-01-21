Joe Swink or 'Swinky' connects NWA with local, regional musicians

Joe Swink, or “Swinky”, is a man of many trades. Artist, photographer and music promoter Joe uses his talents to uplift bands and musicians in and around the northwest Arkansas area. Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani recently sat with Joe to discuss his experience working in the local music industry in our region and his hopes for its future.

You can visit his website for more on Joe Swink and his work. Stay tuned for another conversation with The Earslips, a Tulsa-based punk band headlining Swinky’s next show at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville on Jan. 23.