Science & Environment
Ozarks at Large

Improving Arkansas' biosecurity in the wake of bird flu outbreak

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:42 PM CST
Canva Stock

In December, a commercial poultry producer in Clay County had to put down more than 200,000 birds after their flock contracted the Bird Flu. The Arkansas Department of Health reports that no person in the state has contracted the virus, and all infected flocks have been put down. Dr. Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, specializes in birds. Brandon Tabor, news director at KASU in Jonesboro, spoke with Dr. Clarkto learn how Arkansas is handling this latest outbreak.

Ozarks at Large AgricultureKASUPoultry
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor
