Improving Arkansas' biosecurity in the wake of bird flu outbreak
In December, a commercial poultry producer in Clay County had to put down more than 200,000 birds after their flock contracted the Bird Flu. The Arkansas Department of Health reports that no person in the state has contracted the virus, and all infected flocks have been put down. Dr. Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, specializes in birds. Brandon Tabor, news director at KASU in Jonesboro, spoke with Dr. Clarkto learn how Arkansas is handling this latest outbreak.