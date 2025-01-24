© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Bill mandates public school students watch anti-abortion video

By Matthew Moore
Published January 24, 2025 at 1:36 PM CST
A bill at the Arkansas Capitol would require students in public to view a the video "Meet Baby Olivia" featuring an animated fetus.
Courtesy
/
Live Action
A bill at the Arkansas Capitol would require students in public to view a the video "Meet Baby Olivia" featuring an animated fetus.

Rep. Mary Bentley is the sponsor of HB1180, which would require "each public school district and open-enrollment public charter school" to incorporate a "high-definition ultrasound video that is at least three minutes long" as well as a video called "Meet Baby Olivia," which is a 3D animation produced by an anti-abortion organization Live Action. The bill would not require private schools or homeschooled participants in the Education Freedom Account program to watch either of these videos. Rep. Bentley said that other bills presented regarding public education this session have not included schools receiving voucher funding because "we haven't crossed that precedent yet."

When asked if the legislature would consider an amendment to the bill to include private schools that receive state funding, she said she just wants to get the bill passed at this point.

Nearly identical legislation that includes requiring public school students to watch the "Meet Baby Olivia" video has been proposed or passed in North Dakota, Iowa, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureAbortionArkansas General Assembly
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content