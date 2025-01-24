Bill mandates public school students watch anti-abortion video

Rep. Mary Bentley is the sponsor of HB1180, which would require "each public school district and open-enrollment public charter school" to incorporate a "high-definition ultrasound video that is at least three minutes long" as well as a video called "Meet Baby Olivia," which is a 3D animation produced by an anti-abortion organization Live Action. The bill would not require private schools or homeschooled participants in the Education Freedom Account program to watch either of these videos. Rep. Bentley said that other bills presented regarding public education this session have not included schools receiving voucher funding because "we haven't crossed that precedent yet."

When asked if the legislature would consider an amendment to the bill to include private schools that receive state funding, she said she just wants to get the bill passed at this point.

Nearly identical legislation that includes requiring public school students to watch the "Meet Baby Olivia" video has been proposed or passed in North Dakota, Iowa, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri.