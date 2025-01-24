City of Fayetteville updates bulky waste program

The City of Fayetteville’s bulky waste program is changing in 2025. The program, which is offered through the city’s Recycling and Trash Collection division, is now offering free quarterly bulky waste drop-offs for Fayetteville residents who are solid waste customers. Residents must provide a recent Fayetteville utility bill or a valid driver’s license to verify program eligibility. Items must be brought to Fayetteville’s Trash Transfer Station at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road during normal operating hours. Operating hours and a list of allowable drop-off items are available on the city’s bulky waste website. In light of this change, the Recycling and Trash Collection division will discontinue Fall and Spring Bulky Waste Cleanup events. Residents may instead take advantage of their annual four free drop-offs.