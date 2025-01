Kenneth, the protagonist at the center of the play “Primary Trust” is getting exiled from his comfort zone. He’s lost his job at a bookstore and has to recalibrate.

TheatreSquared’s production of Pulitzer Prize-winning "Primary Trust" is on stage now through Feb. 23. This week, Brandon Alvian, who plays the lead, Kenneth, in T2’s production, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about his role.