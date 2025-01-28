© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas' unemployment rate rises to 3.4%

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:01 PM CST
Canva Stock

Arkansas’ unemployment rate is up according to a report released this morning by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the report, the unemployment rate inched up from 3.3% in November 2024 to 3.4% in December. That rate is still lower than the federal rate of 4.1%. This morning’s report shows the state’s civilian labor force rose by more than 2,500 in December, but with just more than 1,000 more unemployed Arkansans seeking work.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
