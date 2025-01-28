Arkansas' unemployment rate rises to 3.4%
Arkansas’ unemployment rate is up according to a report released this morning by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the report, the unemployment rate inched up from 3.3% in November 2024 to 3.4% in December. That rate is still lower than the federal rate of 4.1%. This morning’s report shows the state’s civilian labor force rose by more than 2,500 in December, but with just more than 1,000 more unemployed Arkansans seeking work.