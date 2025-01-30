Springdale Cargill turkey processing plant to close after 50 years
A Cargill turkey processing plant in Springdale will be closing after nearly 50 years of operation. The plant employs more than 1,000 people and contracts with over 100 farmers. Talk Business and Politics reports a Cargill spokesman told them the decision to close the plant was not an easy decision but is the right move to make for the future of the company’s turkey business. The plant opened in 1965, and the closure is scheduled for Aug. 1.