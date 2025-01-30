© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Springdale Cargill turkey processing plant to close after 50 years

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey MannTalk Business & Politics
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM CST
Courtesy / Talk Business and Politics

A Cargill turkey processing plant in Springdale will be closing after nearly 50 years of operation. The plant employs more than 1,000 people and contracts with over 100 farmers. Talk Business and Politics reports a Cargill spokesman told them the decision to close the plant was not an easy decision but is the right move to make for the future of the company’s turkey business. The plant opened in 1965, and the closure is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Tags
Ozarks at Large SpringdalePoultry
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Talk Business & Politics
Talk Business & Politics is a news website that covers business, politics and culture across all the Arkansas regions.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content