Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

UofA Multicultural Center expands within student union

By Sophia Nourani
Published January 30, 2025 at 3:52 PM CST
Sophia Nourani
/
kuaf

The Multicultural Center, or MC, at the University of Arkansas, has expanded to fill the fourth floor of the campus’ student union. Now fully operational, the MC held its grand opening to celebrate the renovation.

The Multicultural Center acquired the fourth floor of the union about a year and a half ago, and since staff has sought to connect the space and make it more functional for their needs. Adrian Smith, Director of the MC, says the layout of the previous center felt disjointed and this expansion was an opportunity to mend that. 

In response to being asked how the center will continue to be a space for inclusivity in the broader context of the national discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion, Adrian says the MC will keep doing what it always does and be available for the students who need it.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
