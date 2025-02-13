City of Fayetteville seeks artist for new mural
The city of Fayetteville is seeking an artist to create a new mural. The work would extend the public art visible on Nelson Hackett Boulevard and be adjacent to Joelle Storet’s art, “Remembrance” that was unveiled this past summer. The art will cover approximately 100 linear feet of a retaining wall. The deadline for applications is Feb. 26 and the project must be completed by June 15. Budget for the artwork is $24,000. The budget will cover artist fees and materials. More details about the application process can be found at fayetteville-ar.gov.