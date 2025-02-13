© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

City of Fayetteville seeks artist for new mural

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:06 PM CST
Proposed area for new mural.
Courtesy / City of Fayetteville
Proposed area for new mural.

The city of Fayetteville is seeking an artist to create a new mural. The work would extend the public art visible on Nelson Hackett Boulevard and be adjacent to Joelle Storet’s art, “Remembrance” that was unveiled this past summer. The art will cover approximately 100 linear feet of a retaining wall. The deadline for applications is Feb. 26 and the project must be completed by June 15. Budget for the artwork is $24,000. The budget will cover artist fees and materials. More details about the application process can be found at fayetteville-ar.gov.

Tags
Ozarks at Large FayettevilleStreet ArtMuralsPublic Art
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content